Sycomore Asset Management Buys 3,600 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sycomore Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 307.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eaton by 3.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Eaton by 74.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Eaton by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at $1,188,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE:ETN traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.62. 108,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,887. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $167.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.92.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

