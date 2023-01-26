SVB Leerink Cuts REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Price Target to $14.00

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.98) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.12) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.62) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RGNX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $47.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of REGENXBIO from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $23.09 on Monday. REGENXBIO has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $35.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average is $25.72. The company has a market cap of $999.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.99.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.20). REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $26.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.77 million. Equities research analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. Bioimpact Capital LLC purchased a new position in REGENXBIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,362,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 320.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 500,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,353,000 after purchasing an additional 381,047 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,254,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,142,000 after purchasing an additional 176,607 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,653,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,078,000 after purchasing an additional 163,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in REGENXBIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

