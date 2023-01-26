SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,902 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $12,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,501,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,183,121,000 after purchasing an additional 77,764 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,077,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,033,456,000 after purchasing an additional 261,078 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,431,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $960,423,000 after purchasing an additional 66,796 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,408,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $808,592,000 after purchasing an additional 258,100 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 82.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,413,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $474,505,000 after acquiring an additional 638,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,910.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,183.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SIVB traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $295.16. 254,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,919. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $198.10 and a 12-month high of $658.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.25 and a 200 day moving average of $313.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.26 by ($0.64). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.22 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIVB. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $315.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.52.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

