SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.68

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.68 and traded as high as $6.08. SurgePays shares last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 115,284 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on SurgePays from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

SurgePays Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.68.

Institutional Trading of SurgePays

SurgePays ( NASDAQ:SURG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.17 million during the quarter. SurgePays had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 492.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SurgePays in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of SurgePays in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of SurgePays in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of SurgePays in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SurgePays in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 8.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SurgePays Company Profile

SurgePays, Inc operates as a technology-driven company, which focuses on building a supply chain software platform as an alternative to traditional wholesale supply chain distribution models. It offers goods and services direct to convenience stores, bodegas, minimarts, tiendas and other corner stores, providing goods and services primarily to the underbanked community.

Recommended Stories

