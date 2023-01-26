Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 424,700 shares, a growth of 154.2% from the December 31st total of 167,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 303.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNPTF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Sunny Optical Technology (Group) alerts:

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Stock Down 1.0 %

SNPTF traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $13.79. 3,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600. Sunny Optical Technology has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $26.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average of $12.18.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Profile

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company's Optical Components segment offers glass spherical and aspherical lenses, handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets, security surveillance lens sets, and other lens sets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.