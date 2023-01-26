Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $168.86.

SUI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Communities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,409,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,356,002,000 after acquiring an additional 505,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,525,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,424,439,000 after purchasing an additional 208,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Sun Communities by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,695,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,376,000 after purchasing an additional 47,904 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sun Communities by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,448,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,275,000 after purchasing an additional 694,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,713,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,116,000 after purchasing an additional 137,594 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $148.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 72.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.27 and its 200-day moving average is $146.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $117.63 and a 52 week high of $195.46.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 3.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 171.71%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

Further Reading

