Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) fell 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.27. 246,080 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,578,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87.

Summit Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SMMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.32% and a negative net margin of 1,012.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMMT. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in Summit Therapeutics by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 118,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

