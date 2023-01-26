Summit State Bank Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:SSBI)

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th.

Summit State Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.

Summit State Bank Stock Down 0.7 %

SSBI opened at $15.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average of $15.43. Summit State Bank has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98.

Summit State Bank ( NASDAQ:SSBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.38 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Summit State Bank in the second quarter worth about $195,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Summit State Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Summit State Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,275,000. 15.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending.

