Summit State Bank Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:SSBI)

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2023

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBIGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th.

Summit State Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.

Summit State Bank Stock Down 0.7 %

SSBI opened at $15.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average of $15.43. Summit State Bank has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBIGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.38 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit State Bank

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Summit State Bank in the second quarter worth about $195,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Summit State Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Summit State Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,275,000. 15.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit State Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending.

Read More

Dividend History for Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)

Receive News & Ratings for Summit State Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit State Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.