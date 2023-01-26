Suku (SUKU) Achieves Market Cap of $13.29 Million

Suku (SUKU) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. In the last seven days, Suku has traded up 42% against the U.S. dollar. Suku has a market cap of $13.29 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Suku token can now be purchased for about $0.0745 or 0.00000321 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Suku

Suku’s genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. The official message board for Suku is medium.com/suku. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Suku

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suku should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

