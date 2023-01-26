Substratum (SUB) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8.11

Substratum (SUB) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last week, Substratum has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $329,107.84 and $8.11 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010202 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00051344 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00029974 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000235 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00017973 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004325 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.47 or 0.00218559 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, "Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

