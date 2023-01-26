Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Short Interest Up 928.6% in January

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 928.6% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

SUBCY stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,031. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78. Subsea 7 has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 54.35 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

