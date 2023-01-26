Stride (NYSE:LRN) PT Raised to $46.00 at Morgan Stanley

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.58% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently commented on LRN. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Stride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.
Stride Price Performance
LRN opened at $40.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.30. Stride has a 12 month low of $30.66 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.65.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stride
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Stride in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Stride by 402.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stride by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.
Stride Company Profile
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.
