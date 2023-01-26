Stride (NYSE:LRN) PT Raised to $46.00 at Morgan Stanley

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LRN. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Stride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

LRN opened at $40.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.30. Stride has a 12 month low of $30.66 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.65.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $458.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.23 million. Stride had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stride will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Stride in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Stride by 402.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stride by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

