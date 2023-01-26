Stride (NYSE:LRN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $458.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.23 million. Stride had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Stride updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Stride Trading Up 0.1 %

LRN opened at $40.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.30 and a 200-day moving average of $37.65. Stride has a 52 week low of $30.66 and a 52 week high of $47.35.

Get Stride alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Stride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stride from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Stride

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRN. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Stride during the first quarter valued at $458,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Stride by 93.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Stride during the third quarter valued at $354,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Stride by 9.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Stride during the first quarter valued at $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.