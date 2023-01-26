Stride (NYSE:LRN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $458.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.23 million. Stride had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Stride updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.
Stride Trading Up 0.1 %
LRN opened at $40.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.30 and a 200-day moving average of $37.65. Stride has a 52 week low of $30.66 and a 52 week high of $47.35.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Stride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stride from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Stride
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stride (LRN)
- Mullin Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
- Mergers and Acquisitions in 2023 Off To A Strong Start
- What Does Apple’s Move to India Mean for Investors?
- AMD Is Still One Of The Best Semiconductor Stocks Out There
- Two Dividend Kings: Johnson & Johnson or Abbott Laboratories?
Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.