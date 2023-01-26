Stratis (STRAX) Reaches One Day Volume of $32.90 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00002327 BTC on major exchanges. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $78.06 million and approximately $32.90 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 11% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,601.88 or 0.06946899 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001649 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00078023 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00028759 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00056064 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00011012 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001057 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00025261 BTC.
About Stratis
Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 145,476,405 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Stratis
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.
