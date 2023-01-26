Stratis Price Hits $0.54 on Major Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last week, Stratis has traded up 11% against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00002327 BTC on exchanges. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $78.06 million and approximately $32.90 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,601.88 or 0.06946899 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001649 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00078023 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00028759 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00056064 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00011012 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001057 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00025261 BTC.
Stratis Profile
STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 145,476,405 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.
Buying and Selling Stratis
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
