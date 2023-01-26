Stratis 1-Day Volume Reaches $5.59 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Stratis has a total market cap of $72.66 million and approximately $5.59 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00002153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,614.70 or 0.06959974 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001633 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00077267 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00028488 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00057640 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00011181 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001063 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000289 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00025375 BTC.
About Stratis
STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 145,454,157 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.
Buying and Selling Stratis
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.