STP (STPT) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $72.00 Million

STP (STPT) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One STP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0390 or 0.00000169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, STP has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. STP has a total market cap of $72.00 million and $28.08 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00010124 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00050392 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00030033 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000218 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017869 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00219329 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000122 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002833 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP (STPT) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,844,503,611 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

STP Token Trading

