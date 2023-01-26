StockNews.com Upgrades Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SAIA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $281.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Saia from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $246.14.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $257.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.45. Saia has a 1 year low of $168.03 and a 1 year high of $304.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.17.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $729.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.75 million. Saia had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 13.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Saia will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Saia by 64.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 107.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 900.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 58.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

