StockNews.com Upgrades Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) to “Buy”

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

PARR has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Par Pacific Stock Performance

PARR traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $27.38. 757,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,728. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 2.01. Par Pacific has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Insider Activity

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Par Pacific had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 106.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $45,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,982.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $50,432.46. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,900.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $45,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at $922,982.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Par Pacific

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PARR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

