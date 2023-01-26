StockNews.com Upgrades Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to “Buy”

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

HAL has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on Halliburton to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.28.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.03. The stock had a trading volume of 10,462,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,515,473. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $491,890.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,178 shares in the company, valued at $5,115,583.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $491,890.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,115,583.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $182,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 245,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,468,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,153 shares of company stock worth $2,305,715. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 16.9% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 66,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 161.5% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,939 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 27,753 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 67.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,988,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $187,804,000 after buying an additional 2,408,261 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.