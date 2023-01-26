StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Nymox Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
NYMX stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.62.
Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nymox Pharmaceutical
About Nymox Pharmaceutical
Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.
Featured Articles
