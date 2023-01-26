StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NYMX stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Nymox Pharmaceutical alerts:

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nymox Pharmaceutical

About Nymox Pharmaceutical

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. ( NASDAQ:NYMX Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 109,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Nymox Pharmaceutical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.