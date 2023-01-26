StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

FSFG has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Savings Financial Group to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Shares of FSFG stock opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. First Savings Financial Group has a one year low of $19.71 and a one year high of $27.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average is $22.46. The company has a market capitalization of $141.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01.

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $21.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 million. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 9.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Larry W. Myers sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,387,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 66,173 shares during the period. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $1,152,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 103.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 41,765 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 42.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 18,908 shares during the period. 25.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

