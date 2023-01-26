StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Stock Performance

Shares of DYNT opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.26. Dynatronics has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.52.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 million. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Dynatronics will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. Its products include Therapeutic Modalities, Supplies, Traction Equipment, and Tables and Equipment. The company was founded by Kelvyn H.

See Also

