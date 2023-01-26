StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Stock Down 5.5 %

SGMA stock opened at $3.80 on Monday. SigmaTron International has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $23.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Get SigmaTron International alerts:

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 9th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $108.68 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 0.04%.

Institutional Trading of SigmaTron International

About SigmaTron International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in SigmaTron International in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in SigmaTron International in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in SigmaTron International in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SigmaTron International in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SigmaTron International in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and the testing of products, material sourcing and procurement, manufacturing and test engineering support, design services, warehousing and distribution service, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.