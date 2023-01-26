StockNews.com Begins Coverage on IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
IEC Electronics Stock Performance
IEC Electronics has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $17.98.
IEC Electronics Company Profile
