StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Gaia Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $3.52 on Monday. Gaia has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $7.76. The stock has a market cap of $73.24 million, a P/E ratio of -352.00 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average is $2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaia had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $19.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.
About Gaia
Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.
