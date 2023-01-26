StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Gaia Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $3.52 on Monday. Gaia has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $7.76. The stock has a market cap of $73.24 million, a P/E ratio of -352.00 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average is $2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaia had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $19.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Gaia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Gaia by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Gaia by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gaia by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Gaia by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gaia by 259.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 38,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.35% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

