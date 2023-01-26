Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for January 26th (AGF.B, AIAPF, BAESY, BANR, BOX, CFP, CFPZF, EQNR, FGEN, GSK)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, January 26th:
AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$9.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$7.50.
Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
BOX (NYSE:BOX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Canfor (TSE:CFP) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. CIBC currently has C$29.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$25.00.
Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.
Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.
FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $35.00 price target on the stock.
GSK (NYSE:GSK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.
HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Interfor (TSE:IFP) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$31.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$27.00.
Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.
Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Krung Thai Bank Public (OTCMKTS:KTHAF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) was upgraded by analysts at CBRE Group, Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. CBRE Group, Inc. currently has $68.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $47.00.
Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $266.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $273.00.
OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.
OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$4.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$3.00.
Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.
STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) was upgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a hold rating to a buy rating.
TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$130.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$120.00.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT) was upgraded by analysts at Tigress Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Tigress Financial currently has $176.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $170.00.
Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.