Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for January 26th (AGF.B, AIAPF, BAESY, BANR, BOX, CFP, CFPZF, EQNR, FGEN, GSK)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, January 26th:

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$9.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$7.50.

Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. CIBC currently has C$29.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$25.00.

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $35.00 price target on the stock.

GSK (NYSE:GSK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$31.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$27.00.

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Krung Thai Bank Public (OTCMKTS:KTHAF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) was upgraded by analysts at CBRE Group, Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. CBRE Group, Inc. currently has $68.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $47.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $266.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $273.00.

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$4.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$3.00.

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) was upgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$130.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$120.00.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) was upgraded by analysts at Tigress Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Tigress Financial currently has $176.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $170.00.

