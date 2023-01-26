STMicroelectronics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 3,063 call options on the company. This is an increase of 60% compared to the average volume of 1,920 call options.

Institutional Trading of STMicroelectronics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STM. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 47.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 286.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 439.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale set a €71.00 ($77.17) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.30.

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

Shares of STM traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.75. 1,737,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,069,051. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.45 and a 200-day moving average of $35.98. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $47.55. The firm has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 34.37%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

