Stephens Boosts Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Price Target to $290.00

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stephens from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 41.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GPI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

GPI stock traded up $7.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $204.95. The company had a trading volume of 274,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.03. Group 1 Automotive has a twelve month low of $136.16 and a twelve month high of $205.21. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $12.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.99 by $1.01. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will post 45.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,595 shares in the company, valued at $4,180,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,180,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total transaction of $2,633,774.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,389,582.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,925 shares of company stock worth $3,708,215. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 43.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 95,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,234,000 after acquiring an additional 21,409 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

