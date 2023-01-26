Steem Hits 1-Day Volume of $5.74 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000844 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $83.25 million and approximately $5.74 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,199.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000373 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00385987 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015481 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.23 or 0.00746701 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00094477 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.31 or 0.00570326 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001107 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00179508 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 425,370,207 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Steem
