Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate's stock.

Steel Partners Stock Performance

Shares of SPLP stock opened at $42.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.37. The firm has a market cap of $920.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.35. Steel Partners has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $425.67 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Partners

Steel Partners Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLP. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter worth about $287,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the second quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 7.8% during the second quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 6,903,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,774,000 after buying an additional 498,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Featured Stories

