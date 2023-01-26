Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Shares of SPLP stock opened at $42.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.37. The firm has a market cap of $920.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.35. Steel Partners has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.18.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $425.67 million for the quarter.
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
