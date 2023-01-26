Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730,897 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Starbucks worth $61,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 16.8% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 5.9% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,179 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp raised its stake in Starbucks by 5.2% during the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 9,227 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 19.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 28,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.69.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $106.98 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $107.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.03.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

