Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Short Interest Update

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a decrease of 49.4% from the December 31st total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Staffing 360 Solutions

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.43% of Staffing 360 Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Greenridge Global reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Staffing 360 Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Staffing 360 Solutions Price Performance

Staffing 360 Solutions stock remained flat at $3.10 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 11,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,185. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $9.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $66.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.12 million. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative return on equity of 49.63% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Staffing 360 Solutions will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of based staffing services and the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK.

