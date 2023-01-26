Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,372,273 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 1,822,769 shares.The stock last traded at $14.95 and had previously closed at $15.07.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2,239.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 238.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

