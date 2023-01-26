Spire Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,236 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $5,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at $2,751,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 16.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $240.60. The stock had a trading volume of 55,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,578. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $211.06 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.27. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. On average, analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

CSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

