Spire Wealth Management Sells 7,467 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,467 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth $874,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at $112,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 138.4% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after buying an additional 35,975 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.7 %

MAR stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $173.51. The stock had a trading volume of 420,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,269. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $195.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.59. The company has a market capitalization of $54.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 132.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.79.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

