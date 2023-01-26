Spire Wealth Management Sells 46,340 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,823 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 46,340 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.2% of Spire Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Visa by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,092,940,000 after purchasing an additional 200,057 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,270,127 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,357,438,000 after acquiring an additional 77,186 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,200,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,598,996,000 after acquiring an additional 135,832 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,724,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,308,444,000 after acquiring an additional 148,594 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,004,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,218,771,000 after acquiring an additional 126,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $224.46. 2,089,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,547,672. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $422.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.79. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $250.58.

Visa Cuts Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.15.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

