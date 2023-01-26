Spire Wealth Management Sells 175,618 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,618 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 15,455 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 31.2% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 284,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after buying an additional 67,517 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 189,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 43,127 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 860,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,655,000 after acquiring an additional 187,685 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GOVT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.37. 6,488,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.19.

