Spire Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,826 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 29 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 40 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMG. Citigroup raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,800.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,811.84.

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $24.89 on Thursday, hitting $1,588.87. 70,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,476. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,489.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,523.52. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,754.56. The company has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 55.20, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.11 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

