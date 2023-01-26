Spire Wealth Management Decreases Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,031 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M Jr raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.76. 2,554,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,419,587. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $111.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.93.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

