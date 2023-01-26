SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.08

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.08 and last traded at $42.82, with a volume of 39219 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.76.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIE. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 109.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the second quarter worth $95,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the third quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth $204,000.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

