SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) Holdings Decreased by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC owned 0.57% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 48.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the second quarter valued at $119,000.

XHE traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.54. 4,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,694. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.53 and a fifty-two week high of $114.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.76.

