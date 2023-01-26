SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 56,883 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 43,026 shares.The stock last traded at $51.85 and had previously closed at $51.98.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 61.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 41,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

