SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Purchased by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,974 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPIP traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $26.45. The stock had a trading volume of 137,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,484. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $25.28 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.50.

