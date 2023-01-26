SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 454,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,920 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPLG. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 33.9% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $47.39 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

