SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Sold by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,955 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPTL. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 38,898.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,504,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482,899 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,440.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,962,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,749,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517,798 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,856,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,146,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,513 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTL stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,411,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,251,643. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.77. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $26.87 and a 12-month high of $40.90.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

