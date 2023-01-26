SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Trading 0.1% Higher

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.15 and last traded at $23.15. 403,543 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 417,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.13.
SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.74.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 22,675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY)
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullen Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.