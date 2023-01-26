SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) is Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises 2.4% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $11,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 30.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of DIA traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $336.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,550,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,781,905. The company’s 50-day moving average is $336.36 and its 200-day moving average is $323.78. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $286.62 and a 52-week high of $358.10.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.