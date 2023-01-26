Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.

Southern First Bancshares Stock Performance

SFST traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $40.40. The company had a trading volume of 34,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,765. Southern First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.84. The stock has a market cap of $323.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day moving average is $44.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Southern First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $28.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.14 million. As a group, analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate Operations.

