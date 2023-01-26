South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Trading Up 3.6%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.58. Approximately 18,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 26,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

South Star Battery Metals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.51.

Get South Star Battery Metals alerts:

South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

About South Star Battery Metals

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for South Star Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Star Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.